Suspicious person report leads police to burglary arrest on Troy Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for breaking into a home in the 400 block of Troy Drive.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a suspicious person at the residence wearing a pink shirt and no shoes. They arrived and found 31-year-old Tanisha Perez in the pink shirt and no shoes, and found that the front door of the residence was open.

Officer said Perez had a key, but they noticed the residence had a key lockbox that had been forced open, with its bottom half laying by her feet.

Perez was detained and the homeowner was contacted. The homeowner said he did not know Perez, and that stuff had been moved around inside the house.

Perez was arrested for burglary of a habitation and transported to the City Detention Center.

