Suspect in overnight home invasion taken into custody

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several Corpus Christi Police units were called to the intersection of Carroll Lane and Holly Road after a person was reported to be barricaded inside an apartment complex building.

Police say they are on a limited SWAT call near the Carroll Lane Apartments. Lt. Chris Hooper says officers are searching for a suspect in connection with a home invasion along Longview on Tuesday night.

Lt. Hooper says there is one person locked in a room and there is no threat to the area. Police were later informed that the individual was on Leopard Street and when officers arrived he turned himself into police.

