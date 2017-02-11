Texas DPS uncover cocaine bricks in traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 45-year-old Hugo Morales was pulled over by the Texas Department of Public Safety in his 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on Highway 77 Saturday morning.

During the roadside inspection, the DPS trooper discovered 76-pounds of cocaine bricks worth about $250,000.00.

Morales was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

(© 2017 KIII)