Texas DPS uncover cocaine bricks in traffic stop

February 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 45-year-old Hugo Morales was pulled over by the Texas Department of Public Safety in his 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on Highway 77 Saturday morning.
 
During the roadside inspection, the DPS trooper discovered 76-pounds of cocaine bricks worth about $250,000.00.
 
Morales was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
 

