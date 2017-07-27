Texas executes prisoner after conviction for killing S.A. woman in 2004

A Texas prisoner has been executed for killing a San Antonio woman after breaking into her apartment more than 13 years ago.

Forty-six-year-old TaiChin Preyor was put to death Thursday evening after his attorneys failed to convince courts that he had deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals and that he deserved a reprieve so his case could be reviewed more fairly.

After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his final appeal, he was taken to the death chamber in Huntsville, Texas, for lethal injection.

Preyor was convicted in the February 2004 slaying of 24-year-old Jami Tackett, who court records identified as Preyor's drug supplier. She was stabbed and her throat was cut.

Preyor's execution was Texas' fifth this year and the 16th nationally.

