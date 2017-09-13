Three arrested in connection with murder of man on Baldwin

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police have announced the arrests of three people in connection to the city's latest homicide. Ben Villegas, 32; Abraham Cardenas, 53; and Crystal Juarez, 23 have all been arrested on murder charges.

It was back on September 3rd when Juan Montoya, 28, was shot and killed along the 3300 block of Baldwin.

During the investigation, police detectives were able to piece together evidence that led to the arrests of the three suspects. Each one having a pair of charges; murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The three are each being help on a $1.8 million bond.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and will not be releasing any further details about the case.

