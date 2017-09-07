Three pedestrians struck by driver under influence of heroin

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the Bealls parking lot in Aransas Pass, by a driver who police say was under the influence of heroin.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, it was around 6:35 p.m. when police were called out to the Bealls parking lot at 1911 West Wheeler in reference to the crash. Once there, officers arrested the driver, identified as 55-year-old Ruby Elizabeth Gray.

Police said Gray is suspected of shooting up an unknown amount of heroin prior to the crash, severely hampering her ability to drive. She was charged with three counts of intoxication assault.

The case is still being investigated. Police said no further details will be released.

