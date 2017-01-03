Traffic stop leads to drug, cash bust in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - A traffic stop in Aransas Pass has led authorities to a major money laundering and drug operation.
Authorities discovered a large amount of cash, cocaine and drug equipment at an Aransas Pass apartment. It all began with a traffic stop on Dec. 29. Inside the pulled over vehicle, police found over $30,000 in cash. That led to a search of the apartment.
23-year-old Roy Martinez now faces drug and money laundering charges.
