Traffic stop leads to drug, cash bust in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - A traffic stop in Aransas Pass has led authorities to a major money laundering and drug operation.

Authorities discovered a large amount of cash, cocaine and drug equipment at an Aransas Pass apartment. It all began with a traffic stop on Dec. 29. Inside the pulled over vehicle, police found over $30,000 in cash. That led to a search of the apartment.

23-year-old Roy Martinez now faces drug and money laundering charges.

