Two area Walmart thieves caught, one on the run

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a some area Walmart stores, while another is still on the run.

45-year-old Robert Sexton was arrested in Baytown, Texas, and 40-year-old Goldie Hodges was arrested in a motel in Pasadena. Hodges' 22-year-old daughter Devan Hodges is still on the run and believed to be in Alabama.

All three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity after being identified stealing almost $3,000 in computer equipment from Walmarts in Beeville, Kingsville, Houston and Beaumont.

Sexton and Hodges, both with criminal history, will be extradited to Bee County once their charges are taken care of in the counties in which they are being held.

The search for Devan Hodges continues.

