Two arrested after assaulting man, stealing Camaro at Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called out to Bob Hall Pier around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday after a caller told them that a man and woman assaulted another man and took his red Chevy Camaro convertible.

On the way out to the scene officers spotted the Camaro and pulled it over at the Stripes in the 14000 block of SPID.

Meanwhile, police officers made contact with the 55-year-old male victim who told them he was with male and female suspects at Bob Hall Pier when, according to witnesses, the male suspect jumped out of the car and pull the victim out of the passenger-side door.

The female suspect started driving away in the Camaro, dragging the victim while the suspect was punching and kicking him. The victim let go of the vehicle and the female suspect turned the car around to pick up the male.

The victim told police the assault caused him a lot of pain and he was checked out at the scene.

The two suspects, identified as 29-year-old Hope LeeAnn Clark and 36-year-old Michael Gerard Falcon, were arrested and transported to the City Detention Center. The Camaro was released to the victim at the scene.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV