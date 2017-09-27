Two arrested as part of Flour Bluff drug trafficking investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two arrests were made during a traffic stop Tuesday night that police said was related to a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Flour Bluff.

27-year-old Aaron Pena was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County during a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Way Out Weber Road. Officers said they found about three quarters of an ounce of crystal meth in his possession, and a clear plastic bag containing about an ounce of Alprazolam pills in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Fortino Silvas, was also arrested. Both were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and transported to the City Detention Center.

Following the arrests, the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics-Vice Investigation Division executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Green Bay and seized a small amount of heroin. They said additional arrests are anticipated.

