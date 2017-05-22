Two arrested for endangering child after reaction to synthetic cannabis

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two people were arrested for endangering a child Saturday night after Corpus Christi police officers were flagged down by a 10-year-old girl outside of their car. The two were inside having seizures and vomiting after smoking synthetic cannabis.

It was around 10 p.m. Saturday when Corpus Christi Police Department officers on patrol were flagged down by the 10-year-old girl. She was standing in the middle of the road near Morgan Avenue and South Staples Street, and told the officers that the people she was riding with were smoking and starting vomiting, making them unable to talk.

The car was still running and in drive when the officers investigated. They had to get inside, press the brake and put it in park. The occupants, 27-year-old Kendra Pollack and 26-year-old Hector Rodriguez, Jr., were observed to be vomiting and having seizures. Medics were called to the scene to clear them.

Officers found a synthetic cannabis cigarette inside the vehicle during their investigation.

Pollack and Rodriguez were arrested for endangering a child because they were operating a vehicle with a child inside while smoking synthetic marijuana. They were additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the City Detention Center.

The 10-year-old girl was released to her step father. The case is also being forwarded to Child Protective Services.

