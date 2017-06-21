Two arrested in connection with Aransas County stabbing homicide

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Two people have been arrested for capital murder in connection with the stabbing death of an Aransas County man Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim had called EMS himself and reported that he was stabbed on Corpus Christi Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived and found the victim unresponsive.

The victim, identified as James Justin Mayes, died at the scene.

An investigation of the incident led officers to two suspects, 18-year-old Mikayla Dawn Owen and 24-year-old Michael Alexander Murray, both residents of Aransas County.

