Two arrested in early morning narcotics bust in Freer

FREER, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Two people were arrested in Freer, Texas, Thursday morning after authorities executed a narcotics search warrant at Hook-Up Jo's R.V. Trailer Park in the 700 block of Duval Avenue.

The warrant was executed by agents with the Central South Texas Criminal Investigation Unit and the Duval County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said during their search they discovered 39 individually wrapped baggies of cocaine totaling 13.3 grams.

Both 38-year-old Reymundo Edgar Aguillon and 27-year-old Susan Ray Santos were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child. They were booked into the Duval County Jail.

