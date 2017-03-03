Two arrested, synthetic cannabis seized in raid at local motel

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More than 800 grams of synthetic cannabis and other drugs were seized Thursday during a Corpus Christi Police Department raid at a motel in the 3900 block of SPID.

The CCPD Narcotics Vice Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the motel at around 10:30 p.m. It was part of a continuing effort to crack down on synthetic cannabis.

Two men, 26-year-old Longino Castillo and 30-year-old Manuel Garcia, were arrested without incident.

Inside the hotel, officers found 802 grams of synthetic cannabis, .27 grams of crack cocaine and 25.43 grams of marijuana. They also found several thousand dollars in cash and a Hi-Point semiautomatic pistol.

Both suspects were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

The CCPD's K9 unit and Gang Unit investigators assisted with the investigation.

