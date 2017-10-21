CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital just after midnight Saturday morning. Officers were called out to the 3000 block of Peachtree Street which is off of Leopard Street in the Annaville area. It's where two young men, both who are said to be about 17 years of age, were found injured with non-life threatening wounds.

Police say the two reported someone in a black Camaro pulled up to their location and began firing at them. The suspect drove off, but his car ended up in a nearby ditch. The alleged shooter then got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. Officers spent time processing the scene and canvassing the area for the suspect this morning.

Authorities say the investigation is on-going, but say the victims have an idea of who the suspect is.

