Two murder suspects arrested by Bee County deputies

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Bee County Sheriff's deputies arrested Monday two individuals wanted in connection with a murder that took place in Brazoria County.

Deputies were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen Chevy Camaro believed to be going toward the border. The vehicle was first spotted Monday in Goliad County and later the vehicle was pulled over by the Bee County deputies.

37-year-old Joe Gordin from Lake Jackson and 23-year-old Brooke Weekley from Sweeny were both arrested for murder. Deputies also found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

The pair was taken back to Brazoria County.

