Two suspects arrested for multiple overnight break-ins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two men were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a couple of businesses in the Arcadia Village Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Ayers.

One of the business ransacked was the South Texas Barber College.

Police said it was around 5:30 a.m. Monday when the crime took place. They were able to track down the two suspects down the street and said they were carrying two backpacks filled with stolen items.

"Couple young kids. Got it on tape. Broken glass, it's been replaced, and we were waxing floors," said Johnny Garcia, the owner of South Texas Barber College. "They took a couple of fire extinguishers and blew the whole school with them. That's what really made a big mess."

Garcia said no money was taken from the school, but the break-in did cost them up to $10,000 in damage.

One of the suspects was a 16-year-old male, and the other was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Martinez.

