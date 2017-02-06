Two work trucks stolen overnight, one recovered

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two work trucks were stolen overnight from the Turner's Gardenland in the 6500 block of SPID. One was recovered Monday morning, and police said the suspects are still on the loose.

According to police, the suspects used the work trucks to bust through the fence at Turner's Gardenland. One truck was recovered by police at the Hampton Port Apartments in the 6100 block of Wooldridge Road.





