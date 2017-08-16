U.S. Border Patrol finds $10.7 million worth of liquid meth

SARITA (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a massive narcotics shipment from heading through the Sarita checkpoint in Kenedy County Monday.

Agents stopped a vehicle heading north with two U.S. citizens inside and asked them to pull off to the side for a search. Officials found more than 300 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, worth more than $10.7 million, inside the gas tank.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and are now facing drug charges.

