U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Marshals captured 31-year-old Pete Valdez Thursday morning in Tulsa County, Okla., who had two warrants for his arrest out of Nueces County. One was for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment, and the other for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Corpus Christi Police detectives assigned to the cases against Valdez learned that Valdez may be in Oklahoma. They provided specific information to the U.S. Marshals service, who then located and arrested Valdez in Tulsa County, Okla., Thursday morning. Detectives said Valdez will be brought back to Nueces County.

