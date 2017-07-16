Vehicle Struck by Gunfire Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a disturbance after shots were fired at a truck in a south-side parking lot early Sunday Morning.

The incident happened right around two a.m. near a business on the 2300 block of Airline Rd.

The truck was parked and had two occupants inside.

You can clearly see where the bullets hit the door of the vehicle in our video.

Police tell 3 News the incident was the result of a disturbance between the owner of the truck and another man. Luckily no one was struck or injured. Police say they have been given the name of the suspect and are searching for him.

