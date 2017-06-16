Victim in Annaville shooting succumbs to injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office officially confirmed Friday morning that the victim in Tuesday night's shooting in the 3000 block of Deer Run, in Annaville, has died from his injuries.

32-year-old Miguel Angel Canseco was shot in the stomach Tuesday and rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. The Medical Examiner said he died from his injuries Thursday.

Police arrested 40-year-old Sarah Leija for the shooting.

