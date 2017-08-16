Victim in deadly bar shooting identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in a westside bar overnight Tuesday as 38-year-old Jose Cruz.

Officials said Cruz died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Cruz was found dead in the parking lot of a bar at Port and Horne. 29-year-old Jehova Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing after returning to the scene and turning himself in to officers.

Gonzalez remains in the Nueces County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a warrant for failure to appear in court. Because of his warrant, he is not eligible to post bail.

© 2017 KIII-TV