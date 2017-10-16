Victim in pool hall stabbing dies from injuries, suspect still on the loose

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adam Torres, the 32-year-old victim in an Oct. 4 stabbing that took place outside a pool hall in the 5400 block of Leopard Street, died from his injuries over the weekend, according to his relatives.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Torres' funeral expenses.

Torres leaves behind six children, according to his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect in the stabbing is still on the loose.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday police said the suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. There has been no word yet as to whether or not those charges will be upgraded to murder.

It was around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 when police said a fight broke out at Pockets Billiards and individuals were told to leave. Once outside, witnesses said additional fights broke out in the parking lot, resulting in the stabbing.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male with black hair and a short fade-style haircut. He stands about five-foot-nine and weighs between 170-190 pounds.

Authorities have released a photo of a male they are looking to identify, as well as video of several persons of interest they wish to speak with.

(Police said those with blurred faces are not persons of interest in the case)

If you have any information that can help police, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department's robbery and homicide detectives at 361-886-2840.

