Vigilant neighbor catches thief red handed, notifies police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police officers responded to a call in the 3700 block of Piedra Creek for suspicious activity Friday morning.

When police arrived they made contact with the complainant. He said that he saw a man with tattoos on his arms loading property from a foreclosed home into a silver car. The complainant stated that he followed the man to the 3700 block of Honey Creek.

Officers went to investigate the area of Honey Creek to look for a suspect. Officers arrived and found the suspect, 36-year-old Terrell Tavin Wyatt, and tried to talk with him. Police told Wyatt to stop but he refused and ran into the garage and then into a house.

Officers were able to catch Wyatt and detain him. Police went to inspect the garage and found cabinet doors and drawers. Officers were advised by a resident at Honey Creek that those items were new and they did not recognize them. The witness to the burglary arrived to the scene and positively identified Wyatt.

Officers arrested Wyatt for burglary of a habitation and transported him to the City Detention Center.

