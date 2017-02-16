Warrant issued for suspect in shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII TEXAS) - A warrant has now been issued for Paris Camtrail Richardson, the suspected offender of a shooting Tuesday night on February 14.

Richardson was born September 15, 1991, he is 5'9" 155-160 lbs and has brown eyes / black hair.

If you have any information, contact Detective David Perez 886-2676 or Detective M. Manzano 886-2891 / Michaelma@cctexas.com.

Corpus Christi Police Officers responded to a shooting at 2630 Waldron Rd. Upon arrival officers located 17-year-old Timothy Echols Jr, the male victim, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers started to administer first aid until the medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. Echols died from his injuries at the hospital.



