Woman accused of trafficking nine-year-old for sex enters plea

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 55-year-old Maria Candelaria Losoya entered a plea Tuesday to one count of sex trafficking on a nine-year-old girl, according to acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez.

Officials said Losoya admitted responsibility for the continued sexual assault of the victim, which began in Brownsville back in 2012. She later traveled with the victim so the assault could continue, and admitted to doing it all for money.

The man accused of assaulting the nine-year-old, 55-year-old David Wills of Rockport, was arrested back in July. The indictment against Wills stated that Losoya would visit him in Rockport so that he could pay to continue assaulting the girl.

Authorities said the assaults continued for roughly three years.

Losoya now faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in federal prison, as well as a possible $250,000 fine. Once a prison term is completed, she also faces a maximum of life on supervised release, during which time the court can impose special conditions she must abide by to protect children and prohibit her internet use. She will also be registered as a sex offender.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 16. Losoya was allowed to remain out on bond until that hearing.

Authorities said Wills also faces up to life in prison.

