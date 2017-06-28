Woman allegedly high on spray paint beats man in wheelchair

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Comanche to investigate an assault.

Witnesses said that a female hit a male in the head with a pipe.

Police made contact with a 69-year-old male victim in his wheelchair. The victim had a large laceration to his head, his pinky and was covered in blood.

The victim said that he was trying to get 34-year-old Jessica Reyna off of his porch because she was high on spray paint. Reyna refused to leave, got a golf club and began hitting the victim.

The victim said he did not know how many times he was hit with the club.

A witness said that he saw the suspect huffing paint outside and then he heard screaming on the porch and saw Reyna holding the golf club and the victim covered in blood.

He said that Reyna began kissing the victim saying she was sorry and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Spohn Shoreline with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers checked the area and were not able to locate the suspect. While officers were at the hospital they received a call that the suspect returned to Comanche.

Police went back to the location and arrested Reyna for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

