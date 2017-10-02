Woman arrested after disturbance, struggle over gun

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One woman was arrested Sunday night after police initially responded to a shooting with injuries call in the 2000 block of Braeswood.

When they arrived, they found that nobody had been shot, but there had been a struggle over a weapon resulting in shots fired.

41-year-old Jackeline Barrera Ramirez was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police said Ramirez and a male victim had been drinking and fighting. Ramirez grabbed a gun and pointed it a the male, who than went for the gun. The two began to struggle and at one point several shots were fired.

The male was bitten in the arm during the struggle.

