Woman arrested for assaulting 70-year-old man, trying to bite officer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 34-year-old woman was taken to jail just after midnight Monday in the area of Port and Tarlton after police said she assaulted a 70-year-old male in his vehicle.

Police said the woman became violent during her arrested and attempted to bite an officer while being transferred to another vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw 34-year-old Korina Ann Guzman standing next to a vehicle. Officers said she was unsteady on her feet, had alcohol on her breath and her speech was slurred, so they detained her in a patrol vehicle while they investigated.

The vehicle belonged to the 70-year-old victim. Police said he had injuries to his face and his clothing was in disarray.

The victim told police that he had picked up Guzman so they could meet with her son, but she had become upset when she couldn't find him -- so upset that she began punching the interior of the vehicle and broke the front windshield. The man told her to stop, and said that's when Guzman turned her fists on him, striking him in the face and biting him on the right forearm and left shoulder.

The man told police that Guzman didn't stop until he threw her phone out the window.

Officers observed that the victim did have bite marks on his forearm and shoulder, as well as a bloody nose, and went to place Guzman under arrest.

In the backseat of the patrol unit, police said Guzman began banging her head against the plexiglass. As they transferred her to another unit, police said she attempted to bite one of the officers. She faces charges of injury to the elderly and criminal mischief.

