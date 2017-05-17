Woman arrested for criminal mischief, damage to church

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called out to the 200 block of South Tancahua Street around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a woman relieving herself in a lot next to a church.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the witness, who told them that after urinating in the lot next to the church, the suspect had walked up to a person standing on the side of the church and began throwing rocks at them, striking the building several times and causing some damage.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Virginia Cacares, was arrested and transported to the City Detention Center.

