Woman arrested for DWI after driving off with children, running out of gas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 49-year-old woman was arrested for DWI with a child in the vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs Wednesday night after police said she drove off with a woman's children in the vehicle and ran out of gas.

It was just after 10 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of Everhart Road and Williams Drive on reports of a pedestrian in the roadway. That pedestrian was 49-year-old Belinda Johnson, who police said had slurred speech and alcohol on her breath.

Police said Johnson had run out of gas and was trying to flag down some help.

Officers noticed a four-year-old boy and two-year-old girl in the backseat of the vehicle, neither of them wearing seatbelts or in car seats. Their mother was tracked down and told police that she had been a passenger in the vehicle and had gone into a store to get some juice when Johnson drove off with her children.

Johnson was arrested for DWI with a child. Officers also found pills and synthetic cannabinoids in her possession.

The children were released to their mother.

© 2017 KIII-TV