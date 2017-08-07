Woman arrested for pulling gun during argument

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested a 27-year-old woman Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Buford Avenue after she allegedly pulled a handgun on a man during an argument.

Police said it was around 6:50 a.m. when they were called out for a disturbance involving a weapon. Officers made contact with the 35-year-old male victim who told them he was stepping out to go to work when he and the female suspect began arguing. That's when she allegedly pulled the gun on him.

The suspect, Sabrina Carnley, was contacted by police and found to have a black semi-automatic pistol in plain view in her purse. She was arrested and transported to the City Detention Center.

