Woman arrested for striking boyfriend with plate

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said a heated domestic argument got physical Wednesday and lead to an arrest in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue.

Police said they were called to that area and found a man with a large cut on his head. The man said his girlfriend, 31-year-old Nicole Ortiz, caused the injury by hitting him in the head with a plate.

Ortiz was arrested for assault.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV