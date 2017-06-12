Woman arrested trying to pay for hotel with stolen credit card

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman wanted on a parole violation was arrested by Corpus Christi police just after midnight Sunday when a hotel reported that she had checked in using someone else's credit card and was trying to leave.

The hotel manager told police that 40-year-old Crysal Pancoast had checked into the Wyatt Hotel using a different name than was listed on the credit card. A short time later the cardholder contacted the hotel and said Pancoast was not authorized to use the card, so the hotel manager confronted Pancoast.

The manager told police that Pancoast changed her story about the credit card, so police were called.

According to police, Pancoast has a warrant out of Austin for a parole violation on an original charge of organized crime. She was arrested on the warrant and for theft of service.

Investigators also found pipes, rolling papers, a syringe and 19 pills prescribed to someone else, as well as checks and financial information that also did not belong to Pancoast. Officers were unable to contact any of the victims.

Pancoast was transported to the City Detention Center.

© 2017 KIII-TV