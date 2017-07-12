Woman arrested with nine kilos of cocaine

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nine kilos of cocaine are off the streets thanks to the South Texas Drug Task Force after officers stopped a woman for speeding.

Authorities believe Marianela Rodriguez, of Pharr, Texas, had gone down to Mexico and picked up the cocaine and was heading to Houston with it. She was stopped on Highway 77.

Rodriguez is now in the Kleberg County Jail on possession and distribution charges.

According to police, officers stopped Rodriguez for speeding around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 77 in Kingsville. Inside her vehicle, they discovered the nine kilos of cocaine hidden in a false compartment.

