Woman Injured during Overnight Drive-By Shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are searching for the person who shot a woman during an overnight drive-by. The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3700 block of Lou St which is off of Agnes St. Police say when officers arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground in front of a house. She had a bullet wound to the leg. Police say the woman was at the home with others and was celebrating a graduation when the incident happened. No word on why the home was targeted.

The suspect was driving a white SUV and fled the scene of the shooting. Police continue to search for suspects. If you have any information, call authorities.

