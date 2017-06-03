KIII
Woman Injured during Overnight Drive-By Shooting

KIII 7:36 AM. CDT June 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are searching for the person who shot a woman during an overnight drive-by.  The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3700 block of Lou St which is off of Agnes St.  Police say when officers arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground in front of a house.  She had a bullet wound to the leg.  Police say the woman was at the home with others and was celebrating a graduation when the incident happened.  No word on why the home was targeted.

The suspect was driving a white SUV and fled the scene of the shooting.  Police continue to search for suspects.  If you have any information, call authorities.

