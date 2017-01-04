Woman robbed at gunpoint inside of her home

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched to 5900 block of Weber in reference to a burglary with a gun just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived and made contact with the 22-year-old female victim, who said a female knocked on her door and asked for a male by his nickname. When the victim opened the door to talk to the female suspect, the female suspect and two other males forced their way into the apartment. One of the males took out a gun and asked for a male by name and asked for his stuff. The victim stated that the suspects also asked for another male as well.

The victim told the suspects that the person was not there and that he did not keep his stuff there. The suspects ransacked the apartment taking some electronics. As they were leaving, they took the victim's wallet in case she called the police.

The suspects were described as a white female in her late teens to early 20s standing five-foot 11. She had medium dirty blonde hair and was wearing a long sleeve shirt and hoodie. There were also two black males, one approximately six feet tall, thin and clean shaven, the other approximately five-foot 10 with a medium build and short hair.

The victim was not injured.

