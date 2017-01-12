Woman robbed during early morning home invasion on Lazy Lane

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi woman reported to police that a man broke into her home early Thursday morning along the 4000 block of Lazy Lane and robbed her.

According to police, the woman was in bed around 8 a.m. Thursday when she heard a noise coming from the back of her home. She got up to check it out and saw the intruder. The suspect spoke to her and told her that he wasn't going to hurt her. He then took several items from the home, including a cellular phone.

The victim said the suspect did not have a weapon and she was not injured in the robbery. The suspect description is very vague, but police said they are looking for a black man in his mid 20s. Call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information about the crime.

