Young Man Pistol Whipped and Robbed in Annaville

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A young man is recovering after police say he was pistol whipped and robbed as he left a friends home overnight.

The 18 year old victim was able to make it to the Stripes store on McKinzie in Annaville where he was able to call authorities.

This all took place shortly before midnight. The teenager reported to police he was leaving a party when he was knocked in the head by a pistol.

The suspects took the victim's cell phone.

Police say they are looking for three people who may have been involved.

The young man is expected to be okay.

