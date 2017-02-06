Human remains identified as missing student Zuzu Verk

A photo of Zuzu Verk posted to her Instagram account. Photo: Courtesy

Human remains found Friday in a shallow grave near Alpine, Texas have been positively identified as those of missing college student Zuzu Verk.

The remains were identified via dental records at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Scientists, a crime lab in Dallas County.

Verk, a 21-year-old Keller woman who was studying biology at Sul Ross State University, went missing on Oct. 12 of last year.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said it was the news officers were expecting from the moment they arrived at the scene where remains were found Friday.

"Without giving up too much, when we walked onto the scene immediately

"Knowing what we knew about the case -- which we can't reveal -- when I walked up there, I just knew," Dodson said. "I had to call the chief and said 'I think we got her here.'"

Dodson said he believes Verk had been buried in that spot since she disappeared nearly four months ago.

Zuzu's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested in connection to her disappearance Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after the remains were found. Alpine Police Chief Russell Scown told News 8 Friday that the investigation was leading down a path toward arresting Fabian, but that the discovery of the remains expedited the arrest.

Fabian faces a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing or hiding a corpse. His bail was set at $500,000 when he faced a judge Monday morning. Additional charges are expected, police said.

Police also announced Monday afternoon that a second arrest had been made in the case. Chris Estrada, a friend of Fabian's who communicated with him the night Verk disappeared, was arrested Monday in Phoenix.

Estrada was initially a person of interest in the case but was considered a suspect after the remains were found near Alpine. Police say Estrada had recently relocated.

Arrangements were being made to bring Estrada back to Texas.

He was arrested for DWI last month in an unrelated incident.

Here is a mug shot of Estrada from unrelated DWI arrest few weeks ago @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/HY3jgTDYgE — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) February 6, 2017

Fabian's family members are still considered "persons of interest," according to Alpine Police.

A memorial service for Verk is scheduled for Thursday at Sul Ross State University.

