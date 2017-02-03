Dak Prescott named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Dak Prescott holds the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year trophy. Photo: Pepsi

After one of the best seasons ever for a rookie quarterback, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has collected his first postseason accolade.

Prescott was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Friday, an award voted on by the fans.

The third-stringer-turned-rookie-sensation led the Cowboys to a franchise record-tying 13 wins, including 11 in a row between weeks 2 and 13.

"It's an honor. It's a privilege," Prescott said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, according to dallascowboys.com. "It's so humbling, especially just the great rookie class we had this year."

Thank you fans for voting me your 2016 @pepsi rookie of the year pic.twitter.com/nziowM4gsP — Dak Prescott (@dak) February 3, 2017

Prescott completed nearly 68 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions this season.

His completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception ratio and yardage total were all good for NFL rookie records.

Prescott beat out fellow Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Falcons linebacker Deion Jones for the honor.

The NFL Honors -- the "official" league awards -- will be handed out Saturday. Prescott and Elliott are each contenders for AP Rookie of the Year honors, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is a favorite for Coach of the Year.

