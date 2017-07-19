Dallas makes history by hiring first female chief

Chief Renee Hall becomes the first woman to lead the Dallas Police Department. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - Chief Renee Hall understands the magnitude of the job she has been hired to do.

"This is a job about passion. If you love people and you love serving the community, this is a job for you,” said Hall.

She becomes the first woman to lead the Dallas Police Department. She says the fact she's a woman is part of what makes her ready to take over a department that is in disarray.

"What I want women to know is that we kind of do it different a little better and a little more nurturing by nature. We add that little something special to law enforcement that truly calms the savage beast," she said.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax says he is confident he hired the best person for the job even though she did not have the most experience.

"At the end of the day, it's my decision to make a choice under who works best under my leadership style as well as advance what I believe is important in the police department beyond what we have done today and yesterday,” said Broadnax.

Hall has been highly praised for bringing the community together in Detroit at a time the department was struggling. Her father was a Detroit police officer killed in the line of duty. She says that is why she wanted to get into law enforcement. She says her faith is what has prepared her for this moment.



“What I know is that God makes all things possible. I wouldn't be here if not for my faith," she said.



The city manager says Hall’s character and her leadership skills are why he chose her. He says he knows Chief Hall will move the police department forward.

