Dogs will be euthanized if humane society does not find them homes

The Humane Society of Central Texas is desperately searching for families to adopt dogs, which will be euthanized if they do not find homes.

The organization said it has received 137 animals in the last week, and it cannot possibly care for that many.

The animal shelter's Associate Executive Director April Plemons said the shelter normally receives 10-20 animals per day. But, this week, employees have seen higher intake numbers -- on top of reporting fewer owners reclaiming their lost pets and fewer families adopting animals. Two recent seizures of pets have only exacerbated the problem.

"Normally, we say if you can come in and adopt it would be great," Plemons told KCEN-TV. "Today, we are saying if you can't come in and adopt, animals will be euthanized."

The shelter is offering FREE adoptions Tuesday. And, those who cannot adopt an animal, are encouraged to foster one until a home can be found.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. It is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the animal shelter, click here.

Call the shelter at 254-754-1454. Press ZERO to speak to an operator.

