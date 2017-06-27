Dozens of tarantulas, scorpions found in Houston apartment

A maintenance man at a southwest Houston apartment complex had quite a shock Tuesday when he found a bunch of tarantulas and scorpions. 59 scorpions and 13 tarantulas were in boxes and plastic cases inside the apartment. Three of the tarantulas had alrea

KHOU 12:11 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories