DPS identifies three dead after being struck by pickup in Lytle

LYTLE, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three people dead following a fatal crash on Interstate 35.

Rene Perez, 45, Ivonne Zavala, 41, and Ernesto Perez, 36 were all pronounced dead at the scene Saturday in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 in Lytle.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. after police said a man had left Southside Bar and Grill on his motorcycle when he fell off his bike on the frontage road. Three people ran to help him and all four ended up getting hit by a pick-up truck.

Eloyed Castro, 47, was airlifted to University Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the truck did stop to help. He has not faced any charges as of yet.

3 dead near Lytle. DPS says motorcycle rider and two men hit by truck. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/BZtP5WAjM0 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 29, 2017

