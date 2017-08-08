Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Conjoined twins make huge strides
-
Carroll's Martinez Makes Tigers Debut at Practice
-
Port-A police rescue drowning woman
-
Calallen Opens Football Practice
-
Four arrested in drug bust
-
Dilapidated homes torn town
-
How to rescue your phone from water damage
-
Pharoah Valley Neighbors At War Over Barisi Village Project
-
Dramatic high-water rescue: SAFD saves man stranded on SUV
-
Calallen mourns loss of beloved assistant coach
More Stories
-
Strong quake strikes western China; no reports of injuriesAug. 8, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
-
ESPN8, 'The Ocho', to launch for one day on Aug. 8Aug. 8, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
-
Engineer behind Google anti-diversity memo reportedly firedAug. 8, 2017, 8:35 a.m.