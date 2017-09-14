17 Corpus Christi schools rank among healthiest in the country

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 17 Corpus Christi schools have been named to the 2017 list of America's Healthiest Schools, according to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
More than 300 schools around the country were highlighted in the list. They were chosen based on the school's ability to meet a rigorous set of criteria, including serving healthier meals and offering high quality physical and health education lessons.
Of the 17 Corpus Christi schools chosen, William B. Travis Elementary was recognized as one of only 10 schools in the nation to receive the highest level of recognition -- the National Healthy Schools Gold Award.
Here's a list of all 17 Corpus Christi schools that were recognized:
- Club Estates Elementary School
- Cullen Place Middle School
- David Crockett Elementary School
- Foy H. Moody High School
- J. A. Garcia Elementary School
- Lorenzo De Zavala Special Emphasis School
- Meadowbrook Elementary School
- Moses Menger Elementary School
- Oak Park Special Emphasis School
- Paul R. Haas Middle School
- Sam Houston Elementary School
- T. G. Allen Elementary School
- Veterans Memorial High School
- W. B. Ray High School
- William B. Travis Elementary School
- William C. Calk Elementary School
- Woodlawn Elementary School
