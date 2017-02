CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Congratulations to this week's 3 Star Student, Esmeralda Blue Sanchez from Haas Middle School.

She hopes to one day become an event planner.

Her school councelor, Irene Martinez, joined her on First Edition and says she is a model student.

Way to go Esmeralda!

