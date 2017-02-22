Congratulations Taylor for being our 3 Star Student

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Way to go Taylor Smith for being this week's 3 Star Student!

Taylor is 9 years old and attends Webb Elementary School.

He loves science and likes to play baseball.

He hopes to one day be a professional baseball player or a pilot one day.

His teacher Ms. Joyce joined him on First Edition sharing that Taylor is a great student that has a big heart.

She says he is always happy to help others in class.

Congratulations Taylor!

