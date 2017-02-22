Congratulations Taylor for being our 3 Star Student

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Way to go Taylor Smith for being this week's 3 Star Student!
Taylor is 9 years old and attends Webb Elementary School.
He loves science and likes to play baseball.
He hopes to one day be a professional baseball player or a pilot one day.
His teacher Ms. Joyce joined him on First Edition sharing that Taylor is a great student that has a big heart.
She says he is always happy to help others in class.
Congratulations Taylor!
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs